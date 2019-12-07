Whatsapp groups removal also affects IOK doctors, students

Srinagar, December 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, from doctors to engineering students lament loss of patient data and access to online courses, as hundreds of Kashmiris have disappeared from WhatsApp groups.

Initially, no one had a clue why it was happening. Those outside Kashmir noticed that their relatives, friends and colleagues were leaving WhatsApp groups in droves. The news came as a shock to citizens from the Kashmir Valley who have not been able to use the Internet for the past over four months.

Dr Altaf Hussain, a child specialist from Valley, said that the first thing that came into his mind was the difficulties he would face when he began accessing the internet again. “This is quite unfair,” he said, adding, “This is yet another humiliation for us.”

He said that it would pose problems for hundreds of patients whose important data would be automatically deleted from WhatsApp. He said, patients who send prescriptions and other important details through the messaging service won’t be able to access those files. “It has only added to their miseries,” he said.

Dr Altaf Hussain, who was in touch with different doctors in the US and elsewhere around the world, said he feels insulted to know that he has been removed from the doctors’ groups on WhatsApp. “This is absolutely frustrating news,” he said. “Who will make them understand we were removed because we don’t have Internet?”

A spokesperson for Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, clarified that those users who remain inactive for 120 days are automatically deactivated from the social media service.

Suhail Ahmad, a 35-year-old academician from Srinagar, was also affected. He said that he was able to reconnect with his classmates via WhatsApp after years. “We got in touch through WhatsApp after 14 years,” he said. “It is an important tool to connect and communicate with friends and students. It’s convenient for all of us.”

Zuhaib Hilal, a 20-year-old student and businessman from Soura area of Srinagar, said that he lost the contacts of different marketing managers, all of whom had sent him their details through WhatsApp. For Hilal, WhatsApp is the only feasible way to communicate.

On Friday morning, Zuhaib Hilal received a call from a friend in New Delhi, asking why he had left the WhatsApp group. “At first, I was confused because I hadn’t used the Internet for four months. I only learnt later that the accounts of many Kashmiris were being deactivated and removed from WhatsApp groups,” he said.

On Wednesday night, when this news broke, Zuhaib Hilal had already booked a ticket to New Delhi via Tourist Reception Centre in Srinagar just to access internet and get in touch with manufacturers. “I thought I’d save some important documents which companies had sent through WhatsApp, but what’s the point now when everything has been deleted?” he asked.

Saliq Parvaiz, a scholar from Kashmir, was equally disappointed when his friend informed him that his account has been removed. But Parvaiz said what hurt the most he’d been removed from an international group that teaches interested candidates different languages.

Students have also been affected. Andleeb Zohra, a 24-year-old engineering student from Islamic University of Kashmir, is preparing for her Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination. She hasn’t been able to access the Internet since 5th August, the day the Indian government scrapped special status of Kashmir.

“There was a group with different teachers. They would ask questions regarding the GATE examination, send test series and important reading material. Now, I won’t be able to catch up on what they sent,” Zohra said. She added at least 40 other students were removed from the group.

Some affectees permanently lose their account data, which includes pictures and videos. Many have not backed up their information.

Journalists in the Valley have protested three times against the Internet shutdown, and have been using a single room in Srinagar’s Media Facilitation Centre to access the worldwide web. Reporters have complained of having to wait hours in queue to send their photos or stories to their respective organisations.

