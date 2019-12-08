Delegation of Jammu Muslim leaders visits Kathua

Jammu, December 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a high-level delegation of Muslim leaders of Jammu led by Amir Mohammad Shamsi, which is currently visiting major cities of Jammu, reached Kathua.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by Jammu and Kashmir United Peace Movement leader, Babu Singh, Barrister Satinder Singh and Vikas Singh.

The delegation chief, Amir Mohammad Shamsi, thanking the hosts, apprised them of the purpose of their visit.

The present situation of Jammu and Kashmir was thoroughly discussed on the occasion. Babu Singh expressed concern over the current situation in the territory and said that the recent steps of the BJP government have not only worsened the Kashmir issue, but have also given rise to sectarian trends and unrest all over India.

Babu Singh expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the people of Kashmir Valley and said that because of India’s brutal policies and atrocities, there was severe unrest among the Kashmiri people. He termed Kashmir as a disputed territory and urged the Hurriyat leaders to show greater unity.

He said that at present the leadership of every region of the territory needed to work together to formulate a strategy. He said that Kashmir should not be considered an issue only for Muslims but the people of Jammu and Kashmir as a whole were its main party.

He said, “We believe in the unity of Jammu and Kashmir and cannot accept its division.” He said that Jammu and Kashmir was a human issue and should be resolved in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations. He said that meaningful and result-oriented dialogue was the only solution to the Kashmir dispute.

Amir Mohammad Shamsi thanked Babu Singh for hosting and organizing a seminar on the Kashmir dispute in New Delhi on November 3. He also invited Babu Singh to come to Rajouri to further strengthen bilateral relations which he accepted.

