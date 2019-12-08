HR activists’ delegation from Canada meets APHC-AJK leaders

Islamabad, December 08 (KMS): A three-member delegation of human rights activists from Canada met leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter in Islamabad.

The Canadian delegation comprising Zafar Bangash, Convener Friends of Kashmir Committee, Canada; Karen Rodman and Michaela Lavis met APHC-AJK leaders including Convener Syed Abdullah Gilani, Sheikh Mohammed Yaqoob, Abdul Majeed Mir and Imtiaz Wani.

The delegation was apprised of the latest situation in occupied Kashmir.

The three-member delegation led by Zafar Bangash arrived in Islamabad on Friday. Their mission is to study the human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir. A fourth member of the delegation, Dr Jonathan Kuttab is due today.

