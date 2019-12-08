Interactive dialogue seminar on Kashmir held in London

London, December 08 (KMS): The Organisation of Kashmir Coalition (OKC) hosted an interactive dialogue seminar in connection with International Human Rights Day in London.

The interactive dialogue seminar was organized in continuation of International Human Rights Day commemoration in the major capitals of Europe.

Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Executive Member of OKC, moderating the seminar, reminded the participants about the ongoing self-determination movement of the people of occupied Kashmir and their huge sacrifices in terms of being martyred, tortured, molested and raped, arrest and detention; and being deprived of all the basic needs of living including right to food, healthcare, right of assembly and freedom of expression.

He highlighted the legal angle of Kashmir dispute under the international law linking it with the United Nations very specific resolutions on Kashmir. He said, any abrogation of the domestic legal framework by the Indian government does not change the international recognised legal position on the Kashmir dispute.

Barrister Tramboo further emphasised that the international community, in general, and the newly elected United Kingdom (UK) government, in particular, must do more by adopting purposeful policy on Kashmir. He concluded by declaring to run a high-profile advocacy and diplomacy, spearheaded by Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl, with the assistance of MPs during the calendar year 2020.

Councillor Raja Aslam in his presentation remembered the people of occupied Kashmir who have been subjected to gross human rights violations over the years and in particular since 5th August 2019, when the government of India abrogated Kashmir’s special status and divided it into two union territories. He advocated that young Kashmiris should come forward in the mainstream British political arena to push forward the Kashmir dispute at the right forums as the numbers matter.

He agreed that, following the 12th December 2019 British general elections and whichever party forms the government, the Kashmir advocacy within the UK has to be strategised to bring Kashmir on the high agenda of the UK government.

Mr Graham Williamson, Chairman, Executive Board, Nations Without States, in his intervention emphasised the need to have flow of information from the occupied territory to share the same with all the concerned including media and human rights organisations.

Analysing India’s actions in Kashmir, Mr Williamson believes that the government of India has learnt, over the years, from other oppressive regimes how to subjugate a nation like Kashmiris.

Referring to the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status by the Indian government, he remarked that it had been done with the purpose to change demography of Kashmir. He appealed people of Kashmir to stand united for securing right to self-determination.

Following the interventions from the panelists, the seminar received contributions from the floor. Mr Ayub Rathore (President – Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, UK & Europe) emphasised the need for all the stakeholders to engage in meaningful dialogue with Kashmiris as it is people of Kashmir who suffer by keeping the Kashmir dispute in abeyance.

Mooen Yasin (Managing Director – Global Vision 2000) believes, as the matters stand and the present Hindutva government in India, the probable military intervention backed by diplomacy appears to be the possible solution. Zubair Awan (Chair – Kashmir Youth Assembly) stressed that Kashmiris must remain engaged with the United Nations and other inter-governmental organisations and continue push forwards the Kashmiris right to self-determination.

The seminar was attended by academics, journalists, politicians and non-governmental organisations.

