IOK court admits 21 years old case against Hurriyat leaders

Srinagar, December 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a court has admitted the case in which it had granted bail to several freedom leaders in a 21 years old fake case in Srinagar.

Several Hurriyat leaders appeared before the court of 3rd Munsif Fozia Pal in Srinagar in a case registered by police 21 years ago. Those who appeared in court were Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Wajahat Bashir Qureshi, Muhammad Sidiq Shah, Sheikh Aslam and others. Syed Ali Gilani and Muhammad Yasin Malik could not be produced before the court as they are under arrest.

Pertinently, police in 1998 had registered a case against a number of Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani and Muhammad Yasin Malik for organizing a march to UN office Sonawar.

The court after hearing the arguments from the lawyers Advocate GN Shaheen, Advocate Babar Qadri and Advocate Tahoor Mushtaq Pampori issues production warrants to in-charge Prisons including Tihar Jail and Srinagar Central Jail where Muhamamd Yasin Malik, Shahidul Islam and others are lodged. The court directed prosecution to produce witnesses and all the accused including Syed Ali Gilani and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The case has been listed for next hearing on December 12.

Like this: Like Loading...