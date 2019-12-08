IOK witnesses highest deployment of Indian forces: Report

Srinagar, December 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, in the days leading up to August 5 and the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the Valley witnessed the highest deployment of Indian forces, since then.

By August 5, nearly 430 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were deployed in the occupied territory, including personnel from the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB and CISF.

According to a report, the normal deployment in the Valley is about 200 CAPF companies in addition to Indian Army and Police. Each company has about 100 personnel. The deployment of almost 230 companies was done in the months leading up to August 2019 in the name of security for the panchayat and urban local body elections held in September 2018, followed by preparations for Lok Sabha elections in May 2019 and then the Amarnath Yatra.

Post-August 5, the CAPF deployment increased to 653 companies. “There is, since August 5, a stringent day and night deployment throughout Kashmir”, the report said.

The report quoting top security officials said that this year’s military presence — as on date — “surpasses deployment in Kashmir in the 1990s”. Separating numbers for each force — CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB and CISF — was not always possible since “most of the deployment is being done without written orders”.

Like this: Like Loading...