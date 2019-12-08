JKLF urges Kashmiris to stage anti-India protests on Tuesday

Islamabad, December 08 (KMS): Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front leader, Abdul Hameed Butt has asked Kashmiri people on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over to stage anti-India protests on the International Human Rights Day on Tuesday.

Abdul Hameed Butt in a statement issued in Rawalpindi said that the people of Kashmir had been rendering unprecedented sacrifices for the last several decades despite the continued Indian state terrorism. He also demanded the unconditional release of illegally detained party Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and others from New Delhi’s Tihar jail.

According to party spokesman, Muhammad Rafiq Dar, the JKLF will hold an All Parties National Kashmir Conference on December 14 at a local hotel in Islamabad against the continued siege and lockdown by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir.

He said that heads of political and religious parties from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Batistan will be invited to the conference. He added that a large number of Hurriyat leaders and activists and members of the civil society will also attend the Kashmir conference.

