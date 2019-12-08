Lockdown in IOK affects local population: Majeed Malik

Islamabad, December 08 (KMS): Leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Abdul Majid Malik has said that 126-day lockdown in occupied Kashmir has badly affected the local population.

Abdul Majeed Malik, interacting with Kashmiri refugees in Gujranwala, deplored that the Kashmiri people were not being allowed to offer their Juma prayers or participate in the funerals of their relatives. He said that India wanted to change the demography of occupied Kashmir by settling non-Kashmiris.

He said that besides Kashmir Valley, fear and harassment was being spread in the Muslim majority areas of Jammu region but the international community had become a mute spectator.

Abdul Majeed Malik urged the people of Kashmir to strictly follow the call given by APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani to observe International Human Rights Day, December 10, as Black Day.

He also called upon the Kashmiris to continue their struggle for securing right to self-determination till complete success and appealed to the rights organisations of the world to play role in granting Kashmiris their birthright to self-determination.

