World HR Day will be observed as Black Day in IOK

India asked to end curbs, allow observers’ access to IOK

Srinagar, December 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the World Human Rights Day on Tuesday will be observed as Black Day to draw the attention of the international community towards the deteriorating human rights situation in the territory.

Call for observance of the day has been given by the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani. The day will be marked with complete shutdown in occupied Kashmir to remind the world that it is duty-bound to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.

Meanwhile, unabated military siege and lockdown continue to affect the daily life in the Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu region on 126th straight day, today. The suspension of internet, text messaging and prepaid mobile services continues to haunt almost all segments of the society including students, businessmen, doctors and patients.

A delegation of Muslim leaders from Jammu led by Amir Mohammad Shamsi during its visit to major cities of Jammu region, arrived in Kathua. The delegation was welcomed by Jammu and Kashmir United Peace Movement leader and former IOK minister Babu Singh. Talking to the delegation Babu Singh said that Kashmir was a disputed territory and the recent steps taken by the BJP government had given rise to sectarian trends and unrest all over India.

A three-member delegation of human rights activists from Canada led by Zafar Bangash met APHC-AJK leaders in Islamabad, today. APHC leaders Syed Abdullah Gilani, Sheikh Mohammed Yaqoob, Abdul Majeed Mir and Imtiaz Wani briefed the delegation about the latest human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

In Washington, a bipartisan resolution has been introduced in the US House of Representatives asking India to end the restrictions on communication and mass detentions in occupied Kashmir as swiftly as possible. The resolution introduced by Democrat lawmaker, Pramila Jayapal along with Republican lawmaker Steve Watkins urged the Indian government to allow international human rights observers and journalists to access Jammu and Kashmir.

The Organisation of Kashmir Coalition hosted a seminar in connection with International Human Rights Day in London. Kashmiri representative Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo citing the UN resolutions highlighted the legal angle of the Kashmir dispute under the international law. The seminar was attended by academics, journalists, politicians and representatives of non-governmental organisations.

Like this: Like Loading...