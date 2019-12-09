APHC delegation visits late Shuja Abbas’s residence in Srinagar

Srinagar, December 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an APHC delegation visited the residence of prominent Kashmiri liberation commander, Shuja Abbas, in Srinagar to express condolences with his bereaved family over his sudden death.

The delegation comprising Molvi Bashir Ahmad, Khawaja Firdous and Arshad Aziz while expressing profound grief and sorrow over the death of Shuja Abbas remembered his sacrifices for the Kashmir cause.

Shuja Abbas passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Saturday.

