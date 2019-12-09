DFP raises concern over deteriorating health of Shabbir Shah

Islamabad, December 09 (KMS): Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has voiced serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of incarcerated party Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Shah who is languishing in New Delhi’s Tihar jail for the past two years.

In a statement issued in Islamabad on Monday, JKDFP President Mehmood Ahmed Saghar strongly condemned Indian authorities for not providing health facilities to Shabbir Ahmad Shah who is facing multiple ailments. “Shabir Ahmed Shah is seriously ill. He is a diabetic patient and the jail authorities are not providing him due treatment which constitutes to criminal negligence”, the JKDFP leader said adding that Indian authorities were playing with his life.

Terming it as a deliberate attempt to punish the ailing leader for his historic role in the ongoing liberation struggle Saghar said that the fascist Indian government led by Narander Modi would be solely responsible if anything untoward happened to him.

Demanding immediate and urgent medical treatment of the incarcerated party chairman he said, “Right to healthcare and medical treatment is one of the fundamental rights of prisoners”. The DFP leader also appealed to the world human rights bodies to take stock of the worsening health condition of Shabbir Ahmad Shah and other detainees who have been deprived of the basic rights.

