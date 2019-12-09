Freedom activist Asghar dies in Muzaffarabad traffic mishap

Muzaffarabad, December 09 (KMS): A freedom activist, Asghar who was seriously injured in a traffic accident a few days ago succumbed in a Muzaffarabad hospital, today.

Asghar belonged to Banihal area of Ramban district in Jammu region. His funeral prayers will be offered at Ambur Camp in Muzaffarabad at 2:00pm, this afternoon.

The deceased was a brave and devout freedom fighter who served all his life for the Kashmir cause. Members of the Kashmiri community have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Asghar.

