‘India must quit Kashmir’ movement launched

Srinagar, December 09 (KMS): J&K Students and Youth Forum has launched an ‘India Must Quit Kashmir’ movement with pro-freedom banners and slogans swamping the length and breadth of occupied Kashmir.

The forum has made an earnest appeal to the beleaguered Kashmiri people to stand united in their sacred struggle of securing freedom from Indian occupation by defying the ongoing blockade and military repression in the occupied territory.

Manzoor Butt, the convener of the forum in his press release, denounced the continuation of the curfew in the Kashmir valley and said that around one million trigger-happy Indian soldiers are prowling across the Kashmir valley. He maintained that the sacred blood of hundreds of thousands of Kashmiri martyrs was not a saleable commodity and no unscrupulous opportunist or traitor would be allowed to desecrate or dishonor it.

