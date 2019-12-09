Indian police stop Sikh bodies’ representatives from visiting IOK

Chandigarh, December 09 (KMS): Indian police used brute force and stopped Sikh representative organizations, Dal Khalsa, Shiromani Akali Dal and Sikh students’ body during a march towards Sriangar, occupied Kashmir, on the eve of World Human Rights Day, the 10th December.

The Sikh bodies’ protest march was led by Sardar Simran Jeets Singh Maan, Prof Mohinder Pal Singh, Harpal Singh Cheema, Kanwarpal Singh, Kashmiri Sikh leader, Narender Singh Khalsa and Kashmiri Sikh youth leader, Angand Singh. They were to sit-in at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, occupied Kashmir.

The march, which was started from Amritsar city, stopped by Indian police at Lakhanpore-Jammu High way. Indian police also used force on them and not allowed them towards Sriangar.

The leaders in a statement, while condemning the police action, said that the march was peaceful and was to observe the Day with the people of Kashmir, who had suffered human rights abuses. “The fundamental rights of the people of Kashmir are our primary concern and it will be our endeavour to highlight their plight.

Carrying banners, they demanded release of political prisoners including Huriyat leaders, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Like this: Like Loading...