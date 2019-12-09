Kashmiris to observe World HR Day as Black Day tomorrow

Gilani urges world to intervene for Kashmir settlement

Srinagar, December 09 (KMS): The Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe World Human Rights Day as Black Day, tomorrow, to draw the attention of the international community towards the worsening human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

Call for observance of the day has been given by the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani. The day will be marked with complete shutdown in occupied Kashmir to condemn blatant human rights violations by India. Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said in view of the growing repression against the Kashmiri people by Indian rulers, the responsibility of the international community has increased manifold to play its active and effective role in settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.

The World Human Rights Day is observed across the globe on 10 December every year to honour the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption and proclamation, on 10th of December 1948, of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Meanwhile, more than 24,000 Kashmiri students are facing extreme difficulties in applying for admission in professional colleges and institutions due to continued military siege and Internet lockdown in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region that entered 127th day, today.

Banners and posters on behalf of Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum inscribed with ‘‘India Must Quit Kashmir’ slogans appeared in length and breadth of occupied Kashmir. Through these posters, the people have been asked to stand united in their sacred struggle to secure freedom from Indian occupation.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party has voiced serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of incarcerated party Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, who is languishing in New Delhi’s Tihar jail for the past two years. DFP President Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad strongly condemned the Indian authorities for not providing health facilities to the incarcerated party chief Shabbir Ahmad Shah.

An APHC delegation comprising Molvi Bashir Ahmad, Khawaja Firdous and Arshad Aziz visited the residence of deceased Kashmir liberation commander, Shuja Abbas, in Srinagar to express condolences with the bereaved family over his sudden death.

Like this: Like Loading...