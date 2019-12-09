Schools shut, flight ops disrupted as fog blankets IOK

Srinagar, December 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities formally closed the already deserted-looking primary schools on Monday due to adverse weather conditions as heavy fog engulfed most parts of the Kashmir Valley.

The adverse weather conditions also affected flight operations at the Srinagar airport, officials said.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan ordered the closure of all government and private primary schools on Monday in view of the worsening weather conditions. The decision was taken in view of the heavy fog which has been prevailing in the Valley for the past few days.

A thick layer of fog engulfed most parts of the Valley for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, affecting the visibility and causing problems to the people, especially motorists.

A Meteorological Department official said the foggy weather conditions in the Valley would remain till Tuesday.

Fog also disrupted the air traffic to and fro Srinagar airport as no flight operations took place in the morning because of the poor visibility, an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

