2019 darkest year of human rights for Kashmir: Rehmani

Islamabad, December 10 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has termed 2019 the most ugly and dark year for Jammu and Kashmir as India took draconian measures to strip the territory of its age-old geographical and political character and began implementing repressive laws.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement in Islamabad said that these repressive and black steps were taken on 5 August, 2019 by India in violation of the UN Charter, UNCIP resolutions, international covenants, UN Declaration of Human Rights and the bilateral pacts between Pakistan and India on the Jammu and Kashmir.

While executing its scheme of unholy task and nefarious design, he stated, India did not feel ashamed of flouting its own constitutional guarantees for Jammu and Kashmir and the Universal Declaration adopted by the UN on 10 December 1948 and here it was the first time that countries agreed on a comprehensive statement of inalienable human rights.

“At the moment, Jammu and Kashmir is facing a terrific period of its history and India is fast moving on a very dangerous path of Zionist Israel and Budhist Mayanmar to change demography of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a predominantly Muslim region. This is unnatural and abnormal Hindutva phenomena to destabilise the whole region create Doomsday for the United Nations Organisation as a whole on the basis of racist and fascist Zionist and Hindutva fanatic ideologies,” he said.

“Therefore, we urge on the UN to act now by invoking necessary clauses of the Charter for peace and stability of the world. The other world organisations and human rights institutions should join hands to defeat designs of the enemies of peace and humanitarian values without further waste of time, failing which the future of the humanity will be at the mercy of jingoists and war adventurists,” Farooq Rehmani added.

Like this: Like Loading...