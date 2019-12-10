India urged to allow UN mission to IOK

Islamabad, Dec 10 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message on International Human Rights Day on Tuesday urged India to allow a UN fact finding mission to Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) to ascertain the reports of grave human rights violations there.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, said on this day, we must also keep in our thoughts and prayers the brave and oppressed Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK), who have faced all sorts of human rights abuses at the hands of Indian occupation forces. “They have relentlessly struggled for their inalienable right to self-determination — a right promised to them by the international community through the UN Charter and UN Security Council resolutions of which India and Pakistan are parties,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that Kashmiris have faced mass murder, rape, molestation, destruction, abduction, torture, blinding; in short, all sorts of crimes against humanity for the past seven decades. Since 5 August, the situation has deteriorated further. “IOK has been transformed into the world’s largest prison, with an inhuman lockdown and other restrictions which are now ongoing for more than four months. The international community must act in support of the fundamental human rights and basic freedoms of the Kashmiris and urge India to allow a UN fact finding mission to IOK to ascertain the reports of grave human rights violations there,” he added.

Premier Imran Khan said that a peaceful, negotiated settlement to this long-standing dispute, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people should remain the focus of the international community. “I reaffirm Pakistan’s abiding political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for human dignity and for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination,” he added.

