APHC-AJK holds anti-India demo in Islamabad

Saghar, Aijaz, Zahid condemn Indian atrocities in IOK

Islamabad December 10 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a protest demonstration in Islamabad on the occasion of World Human Rights Day, today, to draw attention of the international community towards the atrocities being perpetrated by Indian troops on the people of occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the protesters, the speakers said that the UN had unanimously adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and agreed that all nations of the world would uphold the human rights of all people, irrespective of their religion, creed and colour. However, they said that despite the signing of this global document, the human rights abuses by Indian troops continued unabated in occupied Kashmir.

The speakers said that India had been continuing military lockdown, communications blockade and curfew in occupied Kashmir for the last 127 days. They said that Indian forces were involved in the killing of millions of innocent Kashmiris, destruction of properties worth billions and subjecting thousands of Kashmiris to custodial disappearance besides depriving hundreds of innocent people of their eyesight by firing pellets on protesters. India has not only given its troops a licence to commit human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir but these forces’ personnel have been given protection under black laws for their crimes, they deplored.

The speakers maintained that in order to divert the attention of the world from its state terrorism in occupied Kashmir, India was targeting the civilian population of Azad Jammu and Kashmir living along the Line of Control with shelling which had forced thousands of families to flee their homes. They asked the government of Pakistan to inform the UN Human Rights Council of the situation of human rights in occupied Kashmir. They also urged the UNHRC to appoint a special envoy to monitor the deteriorating human rights situation in the occupied territory.

The speakers included Pakistan’s Parliamentary Secretary on Kashmir Affairs, Sobia Kamal, and Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Farooq Rahmani, Abdul Hameed Lone, Syed Ijaz Rahmani, Hassan Al-Bana, Advocate Pervaiz Ahmed Shah, Ashfaq Majeed, Raja Khadim Hussain, Abdul Majeed Malik, Basharat Khokhar, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Zahid Safi and Imtiyaz Wani. Later, a memorandum addressed to the UN Secretary General was submitted to the UN office urging him to play role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

The APHC-AJK chapter leader, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, talking to media men on the occasion condemned the grave human rights abuses by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir and urged the United Nations and other international human rights bodies to come to rescue of the oppressed Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, in a statement in Islamabad urged the international community to come to the rescue of the Kashmiris and grant them the inalienable right to self-determination guaranteed to them by the UN.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Zahid Ashraf, in a statement terming the world apathy towards the plight of Kashmiris hideous and shameful, said how ironic it was that on one hand, world was observing World Human Rights Day while on the other, it was a silent on the human rights abuses by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

