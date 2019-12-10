EU concerned over situation in IOK

New Delhi, December 10 (KMS): The European Union Ambassador to India, Ugo Astuto, on Tuesday said that EU was concerned over the situation in occupied Kashmir and it was important to restore the freedom of movement and normalcy in the territory.

The ambassador at a media briefing in New Delhi also said that the visit to Kashmir by the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) was not “an expression of EU’s policy decision”.

“We are concerned over the situation in Kashmir…It is important to restore freedom of movement and normalcy in Kashmir,” Astuto said.

