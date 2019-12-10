India’s crackdown hits religious freedoms in IOK: NYT

Washington, December 10 (KMS): The US newspaper New York Times has said that the military lockdown has badly hit the religious freedoms in occupied Kashmir.

The newspaper added that call out five times a day from the minarets of the Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, has been silent for nearly four months now as a result of India’s ongoing operations in this Muslim-majority territory. The newspaper mentioned that last summer India began pouring more troops into its side of Kashmir, already one of the most militarized places in the world, and imposed a military lockdown, pressed harsh curbs on civil rights, arrested thousands of people, blocked internet and phone service and shuttered important mosques.

Meanwhile, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom in a press release proposed sanctions against Indian Home Minister Amit Shah and other Indian leaders if the controversial Citizenship Bill was also passed by Rajya Sabha. The bill is aimed at excluding undocumented Muslims from being granted Indian citizenship.

The European Union while expressing concern over the situation in occupied Kashmir stressed the need for restoration of the freedom of movement in the territory. The EU Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto in a twitter message said that the visit to Kashmir by the Members of the European Parliament was not “an expression of EU’s policy decision”.

