Jammu youth protest against internet ban in IOK

Jammu, December 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a large number of youth including school and college students, artists, actors, singers, you-tubers, bloggers, makeup artists, entrepreneurs and social media activists staged a protest demonstration in Jammu to express resentment against blockade of internet services in the territory.

Speaking on the occasion, Actor Sanyam Pandoh said it has been more than hundred days and people of J&K are without internet, pushing people into stone-age. He said every section of society especially students and artists are suffering due to non-restoration of Internet services.

Pandoh said that art of every artist is dying due to non-availability of internet. Actors, singers and dancers who use to send their auditions regarding their projects like reality shows and movies to Mumbai through internet are not able to send now.

Among prominent artists present in the gathering included Sachin Singh, Shazi Khan, Parul Data, Jasleen Kour, Parl Jasrotia, Mehak Wadera, Ashish Bhat, Rishab Manhas, Sahil Singh Rajput and Kriya Bhogal Roshan.

