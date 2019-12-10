Kashmiri refugees in Sialkot observe World HR Day as black day

Sialkot, December 10 (KMS): Kashmiri refugees living in Sialkot observed the World Human Rights Day, today, as a black day on the call of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani.

Syed Ali Gilani had urged the Kashmiris to observe black day, today, to draw attention of the world community towards the military lockdown and worst human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

Kashmiri leader and Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement Convener, Zahid Ghani Dar, addressing a gathering of Kashmiri refugees in Sialkot said that the United Nations had approved Universal Declaration on Human Rights on December 10, 1948. However, despite this declaration, Indian troops had been committing human rights violations in occupied Kashmir for the past several decades.

He said that even on the occasion of World Human Rights Day, today, Kashmiris were protesting against India for continuously usurping their right to self-determination. The world community must strongly condemn Indian state terrorism and continued curfew and military siege and suspension of internet in occupied Kahsmir and take immediate action to end these brutal measures, he added.

Abdul Waheed Bukhari Advocate, Rana Faisal Mehmood Advocate, Abdul Hafeez Akmal Advocate, Abdul Majeed Malik Advocate and other leaders on the occasion said that the UN should take serious notice of curfew and human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...