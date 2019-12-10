Lockdown, internet ban remain in force in IOK on 128th day

Srinagar, December 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, India-led military siege and Internet lockdown continue to remain in force in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region on the 128th consecutive day, today.

A large number of youth including school and college students, artists, actors, singers, dancers, you-tubers, bloggers, makeup artists and entrepreneurs gathered and staged protest demonstration in Jammu to express resentment and problems being faced by them due to non-working of internet services in the territory.

Besides, the internet gag has also become a hurdle for various proposed endeavors of the Railways. In absence of internet connectivity in Kashmir Northern Railway has been unable to keep the commuters abreast about the train timings in the Valley. The internet blockade has turned the online timetable of Kashmir train from Baramulla to Banihal obsolete.

The Indian authorities had snapped the internet on all the platforms across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 a few hours before India announced its decision to abrogate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate it into two Union Territories.

Meanwhile, Indian police used brute force to prevent a march by Sikh representative organizations, Dal Khalsa, Shiromani Akali Dal and Sikh students’ body towards Sriangar, occupied Kashmir, on the occasion of World Human Rights Day, the 10th December.

Daily Excelsior reported that Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is planning a coup at Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) by dislodging Junaid Azim Mattu as Mayor of Srinagar city and replacing him with one of its members, Arif Raja.

