On World Human Rights Day, PM Imran seeks end to Indian atrocities in Kashmir

Islamabad, Dec 10 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reiterated calls for an end to India’s gross abuse and oppression of Kashmiris.

“On Human Rights Day, we must appeal to the world’s conscience, to upholders of international law and to the United Nations Security Council to act against the illegal annexation of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK)by the Indian occupation government,” PM Imran tweeted.

“We salute and stand resolutely with the brave Kashmiris struggling for their right of self-determination,” he added.

Occupied Kashmir has been under military curfew since August 5, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked the constitutional autonomy of the region and arrested thousands of people.

Since the annexation, New Delhi has also enforced a near complete communications blackout by blocking internet and telecommunication services in the disputed territory.

‘Govt committed to protecting the rights of all citizens’

In a separate tweet, PM Imran assured that his government remains committed to the protection of the rights of all citizens without discrimination.

On international Human Rights Day Muslims need to remember that the message of equality, justice & protection of human rights for all was given more than 1400 yrs ago by our Prophet PBUH. This embodied the cardinal principles of respect for human rights & human dignity.

Inspired by the ideals preached by our Prophet PBUH, especially in his last sermon, and duties enshrined in our Constitution, my govt is committed to the protection of human rights for all its citizens without discrimination.

“On International Human Rights Day, Muslims need to remember that the message of equality, justice and protection of human rights for all was given more than 1400 years ago by our Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him),” the premier said.

The prime minister added that the message of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)”embodied the cardinal principles of respect for human rights and human dignity”.

The premier said his government was committed to the protection of human rights for all citizens as preached by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), especially in his last sermon.

World Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10, the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948.

