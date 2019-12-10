Pakistan reiterates support to Kashmiris on Human Rights Day

Islamabad, Dec 10 (KMS): President Dr. Arif Alvi in his message on Human Rights Day reiterated Government of Pakistan’s commitment to support freedom struggle of Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to express deep concerns over the military lockdown, curfew and suppression of basic human rights of more than 80 million Kashmiris.

The president said on this historical day, I call upon all the government, non-government organizations, media and civil society to come forward and play their role for the protection of human rights of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and their right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Charter and UN Security Council Resolutions. In the end, I would also like to appreciate the UN agencies, Non-Governmental Organizations and Media for their endeavors in supplementing the Government’s efforts to create conducive environment for our people.

He said the Government of Pakistan stands committed to protect and promote human rights and will continue making efforts to safeguard freedom, liberty, dignity and self-esteem of every citizen of the state. “Cognizant of the need to accord greater attention towards protection of the vulnerable and marginalized segments of society, the Government is determined to make every possible effort to put in place effective legal, economic and social frameworks so as to ensure protection of human rights,” he added.

