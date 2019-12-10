Shutdown in IOK on World HR Day today

Troops martyr 95,471 in IOK since Jan 1989

Srinagar, December 10 (KMS): The Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observed the World Human Rights Day as Black Day, today, to remind the international community that all the basic human rights of the people in occupied Kashmir were being violated by the Indian authorities.

Complete shutdown was observed in the territory, call for which was given by APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani. Heavy deployment of Indian troops was witnessed all across the territory to prevent anti-India protests.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their separate statements appealed to the United Nations and other human rights organizations to send their teams to monitor the worst human rights situation in occupied Kashmir. Indian police used brute force at Lakhanpore-Jammu Highway to prevent a march by Sikh representative organizations, Dal Khalsa, Shiromani Akali Dal and Sikh students’ body towards Srinagar in connection with the World Human Rights Day.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the World Human Rights Day, today, said that Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism, martyred 95,471 innocent Kashmiris including 7,135 in custody, since January 1989 till date. The killings rendered 22,910 women widowed and 107,780 children orphaned. The report said that the troops molested or disgraced 11,175 women and damaged 109,451 residential houses and other structures. At least 8,000 people were subjected to custodial disappearance during the period. The report said that thousands of young boys and girls were injured in the firing of pellets on protesters by Indian troops while dozens were blinded.

The report said, since 5th August when India revoked Kashmir’s special status, 38 Kashmiris including two women and three young boys were martyred and of those seven were killed in fake encounters.

Meanwhile, a large number of school and college students, artists, actors, singers, bloggers and social media activists staged a protest demonstration in Jammu to express resentment against the suspension of internet service in the territory.

A protest demonstration organized by APHC-AJK was held in Islamabad, today. Later, a memorandum addressed to the UN Secretary General was submitted to the UN office on the occasion of the World Human Rights Day urging the World Body to play its role for settlement of the Kashmir dispute. Similar protests were held in Muzaffarabad and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Hurriyat leaders Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Aijaz Rehmani, Zahid Ashraf and Jammu and Kashmir Youth Forum demanded settlement of Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions.

APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar expressed grief over the demise of prominent liberation leader, Shuja Abbas. Sessions of Quran Khawani and Dua for Shuja Abbas were held at his residence in Srinagar and in Rawalpindi. These were attended by people from all walks of life.

