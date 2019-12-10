Syed Ali Gilani expresses grief over demise of Shuja Abbas

Prayer sessions held in Srinagar, Rawalpindi

Srinagar, December 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the prominent liberation leader, Shuja Abbas.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar expressed condolences with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased eternal peace.

An event of Quran Khawani and Dua for Shuja Abbas was held at his residence in Srinagar, today. He died of heart attack in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Religious scholars, intellectuals, politicians, lawyers, professionals and people from all walks of life participated in the prayers session. Similar programme was held in Rawalpindi, yesterday, to offer special prayers for late Shuja Abbas.

