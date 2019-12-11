BJP pursuing anti-Muslim agenda of RSS: Majeed Malik

Islamabad, December 11 (KMS): Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement Vice Chairman Abdul Majeed Malik has said that the communal Indian government, headed by Narendra Modi has once again shown enmity against Islam by approving ant-Muslim law.

Abdul Majeed Malik in a statement issued in Islamabad said, the BJP government, pursuing the nefarious agenda of Hindu extremist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh, has converted occupied Kashmir into a big jail where people have been deprived of all their basic rights for the past over four months.

He said that the besieged Kashmiris were facing shortage of medicines, milk and other food items due to the ongoing military siege and restrictions. He said that the Indian administration had kept the Kashmiri leadership in prisons and houses and banned the media to hide the brutalities of its forces from the world.

Abdul Majeed Malik said that the Kashmiris are determined to take their movement to its logical end against all odds. He appealed to the UN and the Muslim world to play role in granting the people of Kashmir their birthright, the right to self-determination

