Devendra Singh seeks UN intervention for Kashmir settlement

Jammu, December 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu-based APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum Devinder Singh Behal has appealed to the United Nations and human rights organization to come forward to put an end to human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and play role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Addressing a function in Jammu, Devinder Singh Behal said that over the past several years there had been grave human rights violations by Indian troops in the occupied Kashmir while the human rights organizations had kept their eyes closed to these abuses. He said Indian troops are killing young men in occupied Kashmir while several political leaders and workers have been illegally detained in jails.

Devinder Singh said that many women had been rendered widowed and children orphaned. He called upon the international human rights bodies to put pressure on India to stop human rights abuses in the occupied territory. He urged the world community to play role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute as it involved tow nuclear power, Pakistan and India, and the world had already witnessed the destruction caused by the nuclear atom bombs in Japan.

Others who addressed the function included Iqbal Singh, Surjeet Singh, Mohan Lal, Chaman Lal, Sita Ram, Jagdesh Chander, Kuljit Singh, Jatinder Singh, Mahinder Singh, Karpal Singh, Tarlochan Singh, Asif Chaudhry, Manjit Singh and Aslam Khan.

