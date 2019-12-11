Mumbai activists protest against HR abuses in IOK

Mumbai, December 11 (KMS): At least 25 non-profit organisations and the Communist Party of India protested against human right violations in occupied Kashmir in Mumbai.

A group of 20-25 protestors from NGOs like the Friends of Democracy, Mumbai Sarvodaya Mandal, Samvidhaan Jagar Committee, and Communist Party of India participated in the protest held outside the iconic Churchgate railway station in Mumbai on the World Human Rights Day on Tuesday. They said that the Indian government was not serious on preserving the human rights of the residents of occupied Kashmir.

Charul Joshi from the Communist Party of India demanded restoration of Internet in occupied Kashmir. He said educational institutions have been reopened but due to limited access to the Internet, the people especially students of standard 10 and 12 are facing a lot of problems. He stated that the family members of those who are living outside Kashmir are constantly terrified. “These are no conditions for a young mind to grow and achieve success in their fields,” Joshi said.

Explaining the further course of action, Suraj Bhoir of Sarvoday Mandal said, “We have begun our journey with today’s protests. This will continue with a greater purpose after we hold another meeting in the first week of January where the exploitation of women and human rights will be discussed more deeply.”

Like this: Like Loading...