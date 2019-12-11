Over 500 signatories condemn HR abuses in IOK

New Delhi, December 11 (KMS): More than 500 signatories including women, women’s groups and members of women’s movements have condemned the continued clampdown in occupied Kashmir since August 5.

The signatories in statement issued in New Delhi in connection with the World Human Rights Day observed on Tuesday said that more than 125 days later, many in occupied Kashmir were still being held without charges or trial, under administrative detention laws such as the Public Safety Act, while the grounds of detention and whereabouts of a large number, including children as young as ten, remained unknown. It said that an unknown number of people had been moved to prisons outside occupied Kashmir.

The signatories said that while the government declares “that all is ‘normal’”, there was mounting evidence of a healthcare and humanitarian crisis, civilian deaths and blindings and other injuries in pellet gun attacks by Indian forces, torture, molestations, and the severe curtailment of freedom of opinion, expression, and information; assembly and movement; and religious freedoms.

“We, the women of the world urge the global community to remember that 8 million Kashmiris are still being held hostage by close to 1 million Indian security personnel. Still stripped of their constitutional rights, fundamental freedoms and liberties,” the signatories said. They added the promise of plebiscite given to the Kashmiris by India was broken, their right to self-determination was throttled and their control over their lands was shattered.

“As feminists, women’s rights activists, peace, democratic and civil rights’ activists, lawyers, academics, students, journalists, scientists, artists, writers, etc., we raise our voice today in salute and solidarity with the women of Kashmir,” the signatories added.

Among the signatories are individual women and women’s organisations from about 30 countries across the globe – ranging from South Asian nations to the US, Iran to Indonesia, Afghanistan to Argentina, Europe to Mexico, Israel, Palestine, Uganda, Nigeria and South Africa.

Like this: Like Loading...