Rally staged to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Mansehra, Dec 11 (KMS): The students, lawyers, traders, and people from other segments of society on Tuesday observed international human rights day as solidarity with people of Indian held Kashmir. A rally was taken out from outside the press club which reached the Khatm-i-Nabuwaat Chowk after marching through various roads. The protesters also set on fire effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking on the occasion, president of District Bar Association Amir Khan said that the international community should also speak against Indian brutalities and genocides of Kashmiris.

A seminar was organised at the Hazara University where speakers including Vice-Chancellor Syed Manzoor Shah and others demanded the international community to help end the siege of the Kashmiris by Indian forces. They also demanded the right of self-determination for Kashmiris. “The international community should mark this day as solidarity with Kashmiris and condemn the brutalities there,” said Shah.

