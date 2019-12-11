RIS observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

Islamabad, Dec 11 (KMS): Roots International Schools (RIS) and Colleges observing Kashmir Solidarity Day on Tuesday across the country to highlight the atrocities by the occupation forces in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

RIS students started their morning by observing ‘One Minute Silence’, made ‘Human chain’ to show solidarity with innocent people of Kashmir.

The students performed skits/tableaus depicting violence on Kashmiris and their human rights. Every student was giving his /her perspective to show solidarity with Kashmiri people and to give a loud and clear message to the world that the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris throb in unison. High School students organised ‘Peace March’ and conveyed a message that the Pakistani nation stands by the Kashmiris who have been facing unprecedented human rights violation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

RIS student Council passed a resolution in honor of Kashmir Solidarity Day: “UN should immediately hold Plebiscite in Kashmir and play its role in resolving Kashmir conflict.” CEO RIS Walid Mushtaq said: “We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Kashmiri brothers & sisters in their struggle to exercise their right to self-determination.”

Like this: Like Loading...