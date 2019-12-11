Situation on ground unchanged in IOK on 129th day

Srinagar, December 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the situation on ground remains more or less same in the Kashmir Valley on the 129th day of military lockdown and internet shutdown, today.

Locals have refuted the claim by Indian media, which quoting officials reported that incoming text messaging facility has partially been restored in the Valley. They said that the fact is, the ban has been lifted only on the incoming text messages from the mobile companies, and the subscribers will still not be able to send or receive messages other than ones from the companies and they termed it a joke with the Kashmiri people.

On the occasion of World Human Rights Day on Tuesday, at least 25 Mumbai-based NGOs and the Communist Party of India protested against human right violations in occupied Kashmir outside the iconic Churchgate Railway Station in Mumbai. The protesters said that New Delhi was not serious on preserving the human rights of the Kashmiri people and also demanded immediate release of former puppet chief ministers, who are under detention since August 5, 2019.

Meanwhile, more than 500 signatories, including rights activists, lawyers, academics, students, journalists, scientists, artists and writers, issued a statement in New Delhi condemning the continued clampdown in occupied Kashmir. The signatories said that while the Indian government declares that all is normal, there is mounting evidence of a healthcare and humanitarian crisis, civilian deaths and blindings and other injuries in pellet gun attacks by Indian forces, torture, molestations, and the severe curtailment of all freedoms including freedom of assembly and movement.

The signatories urged the global community to remember that 8 million Kashmiris are still being held hostage by around 1 million Indian forces and stripped of their constitutional rights, fundamental freedoms and liberties. They further said that the world must also remember that the promise of plebiscite given to Kashmiris had been broken, their right to self-determination throttled and their control over their lands shattered. Among the signatories are individual women and women’s organisations from about 30 countries across the globe.

