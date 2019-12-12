Assam on boil over CAB; people defy curfew

Indian police book over 500 AMU students

Guwahati, December 12 (KMS): In India, the people defied curfew in Guwahati on Thursday morning to protest against the Citizen (Amendment) Bill as the situation remained tense throughout the state.

Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew, last night, while the Army was called in at four places and Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura as the two northeastern states plunged into chaos over the hugely emotive Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB.

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti appealed to the people to come out on the road for peaceful protest. The people were on the road in the night despite curfew.

Indian Railways has suspended all passenger train services in Tripura and Assam and short-terminated long distance trains to the region to Guwahati following protests.

The decision was taken Wednesday night in view of the security situation in the region, Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson Subhanan Chanda said, adding many passengers are stranded in Kamakhya and Guwahati.

After a railway station in Dibrugarh’s Chabua, the hometown of the Assam chief minister, was set on fire by protestors and the Panitola railway station in Tinsukia district was torched, 12 companies of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) have been dispatched to the region, DG of RPF Arun Kumar told media.

Also, several private airlines have cancelled flights from Kolkata to Assam and other Northeastern states.

The Army conducted a flag march in Guwahati on Thursday morning. Vehicles were stranded in various cities of Assam due to heavy blockade. Several vehicles have been burnt by the angry protesters so far. The houses of BJP and AGP (Asom Gana Parishad) leaders were attacked in various parts of the state.

An RSS functionary told media that the organisation’s office in Dibrugarh, Sadya and Tezpur were attacked. The BJP office in Tezpur was also attacked.

Meanwhile, over 500 students at Aligarh Muslim University have been booked in connection with their protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, on Wednesday night. Thousands of students participated in the protest, which was also joined by some teachers. They resolved to reject the Bill and challenge it on all public fora. Students were holding torches and copies of the Bill were burnt during the protest.

Like this: Like Loading...