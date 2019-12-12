Flight operations affected on 7th day at Srinagar Airport

Srinagar, December 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, flight operations were hit on the seventh consecutive day at Srinagar airport due to poor visibility.

“All morning flights to and from the airport have been cancelled as the landing of flights cannot take place amidst fog,” Director Srinagar Airport, Santosh Dokay told media men in Srinagar.

The airport runway is enveloped with a blanket of fog which has lowered the visibility levels.

The operations will be resumed once the weather gets better, he said.

The cancellation of flight operations has affected the travel plans of thousands of passengers.

