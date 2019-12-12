India has converted IOK into military garrison: Reshi

Srinagar, December 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Muhammad Shafi Reshi, has said that India has converted the territory into a military garrison.

Muhammad Shafi Reshi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the army of a so-called democratic and secular India was involved in massive human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. He said that the Kashmiri people, rejecting the illegal rule of India and the unilateral action of August 5, were continuing the civil disobedience movement to express their anger.

He deplored that the authorities had kept the Hurriyat leadership under house arrest and in prisons while they had detained thousands of Kashmiris, most of them youth, under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA). He said that a large number of youth, including children aged ten, had been arrested in Kashmir and even the reason of their arrest was not being provided to their relatives. He said that it was a violation of human rights that the Indian army had subjected the youth to the worst torture before their parents.

The Hurriyat leader said that the Indian government was depriving the Kashmiri people of all basic rights by following the fictitious agenda of Hindu extremist organization, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh.

He appealed to the international community to impress upon India to stop its atrocities in occupied Kashmir and implement the UN resolutions to allow the Kashmiri people decide their fate by themselves.

