Srinagar, December 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops have launched cordon and search operations in different district areas of south Kashmir.

The troops cordoned off Aliyarpora area of Shopian district and Awantipora and Dangerpora areas of Pulwama district and launched door-to-door searches.

The troops have sealed all entry points of these areas. The operations were going on till last reports came in.

