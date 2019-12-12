Kashmir play attracts people at Multan Arts Council

Multan, Dec 12 (KMS): People Wednesday thronged the Multan Arts Council to watch a play on Kashmir freedom. The Arts Council administration organised the play depicting the struggle of Kashmiris against Indian forcers’ aggression and oppression.

Families and people of all ages expressed the solidarity with Kashmiris by watching the play. They applauded to watch emotional scenes and raised slogans against Indian forces when in the play a scene of oppression was staged.

Talking to media, Multan Arts Council Deputy Director Salim Qaisar said the administration organised the play to revive Kashmir freedom struggle and introduce it to the youth. Salim said the theme of the play is about depicting miseries of Kashmiris at the hands of Indian forces.

The play was penned by Anjum Naveed and directed by Ejaz Chanda. Its cast included: Zahid Minhas, Eman Shah, Omar Butha, Fozia Shaheen and others. The play is about a Kashmiri family that suffered oppression of Indian forces. The family members faced hardships and continued their struggle for the freedom.

The visitors urged the higher authorities to stage such plays in all educational instructions to create awareness about Kashmir issue in new generation. Shyista Bukhari, a visitor, lauded the efforts of Multan Arts Council and said she came to watch the play with her family members because they have special sympathies for Kashmiris. Saeeda Batool and other visitors also lauded the play.

