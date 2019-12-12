Qureshi discusses Kashmir issue, regional security with Saudi counterpart

Riyadh, Dec 12 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday met with his Saudi counterpart and apprised him about the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Talking to his Saudi Counterpart Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Qureshi said India has put 8 million people of occupied Kashmir under siege for the last four months.

He added that the oppressed people of Kashmir are looking towards the international community, especially the Muslim Ummah, to get rid of Indian brutalities.

India has put a complete communication blackout in Occupied Kashmir to hide the reality from the eyes of the world. There is a complete suspension of fundamental human rights in Occupied Kashmir, he added.

Both leaders discussed matters of regional and international importance.

The two sides expressed the resolve to continue consultation to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields and to promote regional peace and stability.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday on a daylong visit.

