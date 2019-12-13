‘Arrests aim at growing pressure on Hurriyat leaders in IOK’

Srinagar, December 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) leader, Nisar Ahmed, has said that acts of arrests and harassment of Hurriyat leaders and common people by Indian forces are aimed at mounting pressure on the freedom-loving people to give up their just cause.

Nisar Ahmad addressing a public gathering in Shopian said that Indian aggression could not change the disputed status of Kashmir and suppress the will of the Kashmiri people.

He said that the non-resolution of the Kashmir dispute had affected development and better future in the region. He appealed to the international human rights organizations to take notice of the plight of detainees and help in the immediately release.

He also condemned the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and youth and said that such tactics could not suppress the morale of the leaders.

The JKPL leaders, Molvi Rafique and Manzoor Ahmed addressed public gatherings in Islamabad and Bijbehara respectively and highlighted the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

Heirs of martyrs and leaders of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Forum addressing a public gathering in Tral and Budgam, today, urged India to implement the UN resolutions and grant Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.

They also paid tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs and reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue liberation struggle till complete success.

