Bangladesh FM cancels India visit following CAB passage

Dhaka, December 13 (KMS): The Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, A K Abdul Momen, has cancelled his three-day visit to India over the situation arising out of the passage of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, A K Abdul Momen was scheduled to go to New Delhi on Thursday. However, he cancelled his trip over prevailing situation following passage of the Bill in India.

There have been massive protests in Assam and several northeastern states against the legislation which seeks to provide citizenship to members of non-Muslim religious minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, residing in India.

Meanwhile, twitterati expressed outrage over suspension of Internet services in Assam amid massive protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The Assam government announced that internet services will be suspended in 10 districts of Assam.

“Internet ban issued in Kamrup (Metro), Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sibsagar, Jorhat, Golaghat & Kamrup districts. Democracy? Govt cannot stop us. We are in the roads to protest,” a Twitter user, Borgohain Mousumi, said.

Aman Wadud tweeted, “As people protest against the CAB, BJP is doing what it does best, cut off communication. And then say everything is normal.”

“Dialogue is the way forward, not blockade,” tweeted Gangotri Neog, a chemical engineer.

Another user Ejaz tweeted, “Assam is on the verge to be called New Kashmir as Internet blackout and curfew in state started to show impact on common people.”

