Heavy snowfall forces Srinagar-Jammu highway closure

Srinagar, December 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, fresh heavy snowfall, today, forced closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway and suspension of air traffic in Srinagar.

The snowfall, which began in the early hours of the day, resulted in accumulation of snow on both sides of the Jawahar Tunnel on the highway, a traffic department official said.

Officials at Srinagar airport said, due to poor visibility and continuing snowfall, flights to and from the airport were again cancelled. The air traffic to the Valley remained suspended for the 8th consecutive day, today, due to heavy snowfall, they added.

Srinagar recorded minus 1.0 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.9 and Gulmarg minus 3.6 as the minimum temperatures on Friday.

Jammu city recorded 8.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 6.4, Batote minus 2.5, Banihal 0 and Bhaderwah minus 0.6 centigrade as the minimum temperatures.

Like this: Like Loading...