Hurriyat forum for Kashmir settlement under UN resolutions

Srinagar, December 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has reiterated that Kashmir is an internationally-recognized dispute that should be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar on behalf of its Executive Council said that India’s illegal and unilateral actions could not change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

It said said that besides Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, thousands of people including Hurriyat leaders, activists, lawyers and youth had been put under detention to prevent demonstrations against repeal of special status of occupied Kashmir by the Indian government.

The statement said that Indian troops had been committing atrocities on the people of occupied Kashmir for the last three decades and since 5th August India had usurped all basic rights of the Kashmiris.

It appealed to the world community and international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

