Indian Kashmir most militarised region: Raza

Ottawa, Dec 13 (KMS): ‘While, we talk about universal human rights, we should not forget the plight of millions of Kashmiris who are under illegal lockdown and subjected to persistent abuse of human rights in IOJ & K”, said High Commissioner Raza Bashir Tarar while addressing an event at the High Commission of Pakistan to observe International Human Rights Day here, on Wednesday.

High Commissioner Tarar said that Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir continues to be one of the most militarized regions in the world and over 100,000 Kashmiris have been killed by Indian forces in the last three decades.

He informed that pellet guns have blinded scores of Kashmiris.

“Use of rape as a weapon of state terrorism, abduction and illegal imprisonment of young men, destruction of residential property and a complete communication blackout are some of the pernicious manifestations of the illegal Indian occupation”, he said. “In addition to forced disappearances, organisations like Human Rights Watch have detailed extrajudicial killings and mass rape of Kashmiri citizens”, he added.

