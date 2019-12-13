India’s illegal move cannot change Kashmir’s disputed status

US Congressman concerned over situation in occupied Kashmir

Srinagar, December 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has reiterated that Kashmir is an internationally-recognized dispute that should be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar on behalf of its Executive Council said that India’s illegal and unilateral actions could not change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir. It said that Indian troops had been committing atrocities on the people of occupied Kashmir for the last three decades and since 5th August India had usurped all basic rights of the Kashmiris. The statement said that besides Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, thousands of people including Hurriyat leaders, activists, lawyers and youth had been put under detention to prevent demonstrations against repeal of special status of occupied Kashmir by the Indian government. It appealed to the world community and international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, residents of Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu continued to suffer immensely due to continued lockdown on 131st consecutive day, today, while fresh rains and heavy snowfall has added to their miseries. The occupation authorities continue to impose restrictions under Section 144. People, particularly professionals, students, media persons, doctors and traders continue to face severe hardships due to suspension of the internet service. Fresh heavy snowfall and rains, today, resulted in the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway and suspension of air traffic on Srinagar airport.

The doctors treating cardiac sufferers in distant villages of the territory have said that the internet shutdown in occupied Kashmir could have led to the loss of a number of lives. The Save Heart initiative, a WhatsApp group that was utilized by 1,200 doctors, has been defunct since 5th August.

APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Mohammad Shafi Lone, in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the continued lockdown and suspension of internet and other means of communications imposed by the Indian government in the territory.

In Washington, a US Congressman, Steve Watkins, in his remarks on the floor of the House of Representatives, expressed concern over the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 by Indian government. Steve Watkins’ remarks came days after Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal introduced a resolution on Kashmir in the US House of Representatives. Steve Watkins last week joined Jayapal in introducing the resolution, condemning India’s decision on Kashmir.

