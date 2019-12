Bengaluru (Karnataka), India, December 13 (KMS): The news of the death of Kashmiri social activist and President of Kashmir Association, Bengaluru, Muhammad Aslam Jhan, is making rounds on social media.

Muhammad Aslam Jhan had been missing for the last two days. His body has been found in Kolar city of Karnataka.

Aslam Jhan’s family members have expressed the apprehension that he was killed by Hindu extremists.

