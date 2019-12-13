Northeast burning, it’s a repeat of Jammu & Kashmir: Azad

New Delhi, December 13 (KMS): Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, upper house of the Indian parliament, Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that the entire Northeast is burning in protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) passed by the Parliament.

Ghulam Nabi Azad talking to media men in New Delhi termed the CAB unconstitutional, adding what is happening in the region is a repeat of what happened in Kashmir.

“By imposing Section 144 (restricting Assembly of four or more people), curfew and ordering lathi-charge, and not allowing people to speak out, you are killing them. Do assurances really matter thereafter? It is same as what has happened with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. What is happening in the Northeastern States is a repeat of what has happened in J&K,” he told media men.

