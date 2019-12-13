Shafi Lone condemns continued lockdown in IOK

Srinagar, December 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Mohammad Shafi Lone, has condemned the continued lockdown and suspension of internet and other means of communication imposed by the Indian government in the territory.

Mohammad Shafi Lone in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the people of the territory had been facing hardship since August 5 when the Indian government repealed Kashmir’s special status and divided it into two union territories. He said that shortage of commodities and medicines due to the continued siege by the Indian government had added to the miseries of the Kashmiri people. He said that the business activities had come to a standstill as the crop and fruit had been destroyed.

He said that people of the territory rejected the illegal rule of India and the unilateral action of August 5 and were continuing the civil disobedience movement to express their resentment. He deplored that the occupation authorities had kept the Hurriyat leadership under house arrest and in prisons and had detained hundreds of Kashmiris, mostly youth, under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA).

He appealed to the international community to put pressure on India to stop its state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and implement the UN resolutions for peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

